Brandon Graham injury: Philadelphia Eagles' Pro Bowl defensive end provides update

Unlike the Week 1 win vs the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles came up short this week in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 11-17. Although first-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was not spectacular, going 12-23 for 190 yards, he did have a beautiful 91-yard gainer to Quez Watkins.

He also had a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Reagor negated as the receiver stepped out of bounds and re-entered to catch the pass down the right sideline.

Despite the loss, the Eagles have even more problems with injuries to some key players on both sides of the ball.

Injuries mounting up for the Eagles

Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham has been a menace to rival teams since his arrival in Philadelphia in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Graham joins fellow Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to form a formidable duo that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl during the 2017-2018 NFL season.

On Sunday vs the 49ers, Brandon Graham was carted off the field in the second quarter with an Achilles injury and did not return to the field of play. Graham has only missed one game since 2011.

After the game, Brandon Graham took to Twitter to provide an update on his injury status.

Brandon Graham @brandongraham55 We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation! #eagles We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation! #eagles

Which Eagles players will fill the void?

As one of the veterans on this Eagles team, it will take the entire unit stepping up to replace his on-field production as well as his veteran presence and leadership. Fletcher Cox is now the sole center of attention for an Eagles defense that has suffered some key losses.

The Eagles will also be without linebacker Davion Taylor, who injured his calf and exited the game in the third quarter.

The news was just as bad on the injury front for the offense. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent chest injury. With the mobility of Jalen Hurts, it's imperative that others like Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson step up to fill the void.

Many of Hurts' plays come outside the pocket, so Brooks has been tasked with protecting him from A and B gap pressure. With the recent rash of injuries, the Eagles must maintain their composure in order to continue to challenge for the NFC East crown.

