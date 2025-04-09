Brandon Graham reveals emotional trick his wife Carlyne made him do before retirement

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham announced his retirement from the NFL last month, after 15 seasons. The decision was an emotional one for the ex-Eagles star and that was why his wife Carlyne made him do a special trick before announcing retirement.

On Wednesday, Graham made a guest appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, where the former defensive end reflected on his retirement decision and shed light on the trick his wife suggested to him. Talking about how Carlyne asked him to "write down the bullet points" for retirement, Graham said:

"So my wife, she used to get on me like, 'Hey, make sure you write down the bullet points for that day when it does come—events this year or next year, whatever, whatever year. But just make sure you write down things, something, so you can remember.'" [5:36]

Graham started his NFL career with the Eagles, who drafted him 13th overall in 2010. The defensive end joined the Eagles on a five-year contract worth $16.90 million, with $12.67 million as guaranteed money. In his 15 seasons, Graham became a Super Bowl champion twice in LII and LIX.

Furthermore, the defensive end was named Pro Bowl MVP in 2020, Second-Team All-Pro in 2016, Big Ten MVP in 2009, First-Team All-American in 2009, First-Team All-Big Ten in 2009, and Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2008.

He finished his NFL career with 487 tackles, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 11 pass deflections and one defensive score.

Brandon Graham got crowned as 'pit bull' by Jason Kelce

In an episode of the "New Heights" podcast last month, Jason Kelce got honest about Brandon Graham's NFL retirement. Kelce claimed that announcing retirement was an "emotional moment" for Graham.

"It just tells you the type of competitor and person he is, and just what a pitbull he was for the Philadelphia Eagles for 15 years," Kelce said. "Even though he announced before the season that he was going to retire, it's hard to make that announcement official. And I think that's why you see such an emotional moment out of the guy."

Apart from Jason Kelce, Graham's retirement also attracted a three-word reaction from his wife Carlyne, who thanked the Eagles community for their immense support through the defensive end's career.

