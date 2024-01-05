Add Brandon Marshall to the list of personalities who have condemned Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

Tepper became notorious for tossing the contents of a cup at Jacksonville Jaguars fans during his team's 26-0 loss in Florida. Many, including the Kelce brothers Travis and Jason, have shown disgust at his actions, and the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver joined them, saying on the "I Am Athlete" podcast:

"(That) was in character. This is who he is. Excuse my language, but he's a fu***ng a**hole. It's OK. Now you got to pay the consequences, pay the price."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marshall also opined that the NFL should have taken harsher action than the $300,000 fine Tepper incurred.

"Alright NFL, you keep talking about protecting the brand, we got to do the right things and we're held to a higher standard," Marshall said. "What are you gonna do to this guy? Don't give me no $50,000-$100,000 fine. That's peanuts to him. I want community service on the side of the road, mandatory therapy, anger management, public apology.”

Expand Tweet

Charlotte-based sportswriter not surprised at David Tepper throwing drinking cup at fans

Another person who has expressed disgust at David Tepper's fit is Scott Fowler. The sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer said on Dan Patrick's NBC show on Wednesday that he was not surprised by what happened.

"As we call them around here, temper tantrums, they do occur, but this was a different type," Tepper said. "It was far more public. Just a silly thing to do."

As for the $300,000 fine, it was too lenient for him:

"Not enough. I think this is more personal. I mean, in my Southern vernacular here, I will call such an incident plain nasty, especially in the post-COVID era. I thought more like in the million dollars, might have been a nice number."

So, what would have been more appropriate? For Fowler, it should have been a suspension.

"I had really thought they were going to suspend him one game," Fowler said.

Expand Tweet

Tepper's statement on Tuesday about the incident has been condemned as a "non-apology" by many.