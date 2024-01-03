David Tepper grilled by fans for "no apology" in Panthers owner's statement for throwing drinks at fan: "Put him in jail"

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is getting a lot of heat for his action during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the midst of the Panthers' 26-0 shutout loss on the road, Tepper was angry and lashed out at some Jaguars fans. He was caught on camera throwing a drink from the luxury box in the direction of a Jaguars fan.

Following his action, the NFL and Roger Goodell fined Tepper $300,000. Tepper released an apology statement today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior,” Tepper said via NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to David Teppers 'insincere' apology over throwing drinks at Jagaurs fan

Fans weren't pleased with David Tepper's apology. While some noticed that he left out saying sorry, others thought he was trying to justify his actions. Some advocated for a higher penalty, as $300,000 is pennies to a billionaire like him.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Was a $300,000 fine enough for David Tepper?

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

While a $300,00 fine sounds like a hefty price for the average person, it isn't a harsh penalty for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

Tepper has an estimated net worth of $20.6 billion. A $300,000 fine equates to 0.00146% of his total net worth.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Schefter, David Tepper and H/T Sportskeeda