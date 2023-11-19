Brandon Staley's job has been in jeopardy for a while, and the Los Angeles Chargers head coach certainly didn't help himself with a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

It was another classic Chargers game: while they looked like the more talented team, they couldn't control the game by any means, it

never looked like they were dominating the weaker opponent and, in the end, they found a way to lose an easier game yet again. This has become common practice under Brandon Staley's leadership, and they fell to a 4-6 record now.

But the head coach had a grotesque press conference after the game. Clearly frustrated, Staley told reporters not to "ask this question again" when he was asked about whether he'd continue to call the defensive plays. He also said that "he isn't here to talk to the fanbase", which drew the ire of NFL fans:

The Chargers should've fired Brandon Staley a long time ago

This is not exactly a hot take. After three years under his leadership, it's clear that the Los Angeles Chargers don't have a good head coach and they need to start over.

The 2021 season, Justin Herbert's best so far, had its ups and downs regarding the first year of the head coach. What caught the most attention, however, was Brandon Staley's kamikaze desire to go to try and convert fourth-down situations. That strategy culminated in bad plays in a win-or-go-home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the final week of the regular season. The Chargers lost that game and failed to go to the playoffs, while their divisional rivals went through.

The 2022 season, in turn, promised more. J.C. Jackson arrived, Sebastian Joseph-Day arrived, Khalil Mack arrived. The first two were injured - as well as Joey Bosa - which compromised the situation last year. But it doesn't justify the fact that the team gave up 9 yards-per-carry outside the tackles. And remember - Staley was hired due to his defensive background.

At the end of the day, the Chargers have an excellent quarterback and a head coach who's unable to make the team work besides Justin Herbert's quality. The time to change is long due.