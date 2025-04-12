Braxton Berrios attends Masters solo as girlfriend Alix Earle gets Coachella-ready in California

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios shared a photo on his Instagram on Thursday from his recent weekend getaway with friends at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The club is hosting the 2025 Masters Tournament from Thursday to Sunday, featuring approximately 95 players.

In the photo, Berrios stood on the leftmost side and was dressed in a black jacket, white T-shirt and black denim. He was accompanied by his friends Myles Shear, actress Keleigh Sperry and her husband Miles Teller, while the group posed in front of the sponsor board.

“Fun couple days at the masters,” Berrios wrote.

Braxton Berrios IG story at Augusta National Golf club

While Berrios was enjoying his time at Augusta, his girlfriend, Alix Earle, visited Indio, California, for the Coachella Valley Music Festival spanning two weekends. This year’s event is highlighted by the appearance of Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone with Travis Scott, from Friday to Sunday and April 18 to 20.

Earle shared a reel featuring her summer look in a quick transition template.

“A little blonder for the summer,” Earle captioned.

Earle posed in front of a mirror as she recorded herself with her blond hair and rectangular-framed specs.

“Ok feeling more like myself,” Earle wrote.

Earle is attending this year’s music festival, and she was also there last year. While she was enjoying her weekend at Coachella, Berrios left Augusta to play some golf at Madison Golf Club.

Braxton Berrios and his love for golf

Braxton Berrios loves golf, as reflected by his social media posts. He often shares pictures from his time at a golf course, mostly during the offseason. In 2023, he posted pictures from a golf course in Miami while he was a part of the Dolphins.

“I’d say you can’t have a bad day on the course, but that’s a lie,” Berrios captioned.

Earlier that year, The Golf Den posted pictures on Instagram saying that Berrios joined the Indoor Golf Center in Red Bank, NJ. They also shared a promo clip featuring Berrios doing some swings at the indoor golf center.

