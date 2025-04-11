WATCH: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle reveals dramatic new look ahead of Coachella weekend

Houston Texas wide receiver Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle stunned the fans with her look just ahead of the Coachella Music Festival. Earle is a social media sensation, known for her active presence on social media. As the Coachella weekend is just around the corner, she dropped a video on her social media handle giving fans a rare glimpse of her look.

Alix Earle shared a reel with her 4.1 million Instagram followers of her dramatic transition. She has colored her hair completely blonde for her new perfect summer look.

In the reel, Earle shared a quick transition from her old look to a completely new one. The one thing about her look that stood out was her black colored rectangular frame specs. The video has an overlay text which reads:

"A little blonder for the summer."

While the caption of the post says:

"Ok feeling more like myself"

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend attended the Coachella music festival in 2024, and fans might see her there again in 2025. On April 19, 2024, she posted a recap of her Coachella Valley outing on her Instagram handle. Earle posted several pictures of herself and her friends from the festival.

Alix Earle's look also turned heads at the festival last year. She was styled in blue denim shorts paired with a white crop top black jacket, and boots.

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix releases her new vlog

While Alix Earle has already stunned her fans with her new glamorous look, she also had another surprise for people. The social media influencer released her new vlog titled, "Facing my fears: moving, acne, Vogue."

She has shared a link to her vlog on her Instagram story along with the caption in which she provided the summary of the vlog and seeks the fans' feedback.

"Curious how you guys will like this vlog! You have all been asking for longer so we made it longer and left way more in. I take you BTS to shooting Vogue, then my NYC with Braxton and my GFs. And then have a sit-down with Braxton at the end about the move and long distance," she wrote.

" I always love every vlog moving at a fast pace but wanted to keep more in for you guys so lmk your feedback n want to make these as fun as possible for you," she added.

Still from Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle's Instagram/@alix_earle)

Alix Earle has also shared the BTS moments of her Vogue magazine shoot in her vlog. She and her sister, Ashtin Earle, were recently featured in Vogue Turkiye.

