Braxton Berrios comforts GF Alix Earle as Tiktok star discusses about their long-distance relationship

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, moved into his $2.7 million house in Miami. She used to share the home with the NFL WR. However, things have changed since Braxton signed a new deal with the Texans, which will take him to Houston. Considering the situation, Alix will now be staying in the Miami house all alone.

In April 10's vlog, titled "Facing My Fears: Moving, Acne & Vogue," Alix talked honestly about how strange it feels to be alone.

"Braxton's not going to be here. I've never lived like so low," the TikTok star said. [20:07]

To which, Braxton replied:

"Like you'll get used to it. It'll be—it'll definitely be weird at first, like quiet at first"

As per Realtor.com, the home is located in Brickell. It has six bedrooms, over 4,000 square feet of space, and a backyard that looks like a mini resort.

As the conversation rolled on, Alix shared how she moved into this home and then quickly had to leave for a trip to New York.

So, her first real night in the house will feel a bit lonely. She tells her fans how much she misses sleeping next to Braxton and how hard the long-distance relationship will be.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reveals the ONE thing she is looking forward to in NFL star's Brickell home

In the latest vlog, Alix Earle also talked about how the amenities in Braxton Berrios' new home, where she will be staying all alone.

It was the sauna in Braxton’s place, which excited her the most.

“Honestly, 90% of the reason I wanted to move in is because Braxton has a sauna,” Alix said. “I’m a sauna owner now.”

Braxton joked that the sauna was broken and would take a month to fix. But Alix didn’t believe him for a second. She laughed and said:

“You’re lying. You’re such a bad liar.”

Berrios and Earle went Instagram official in October 2023.

On October 7, Alix shared a photo of the couple in a romantic embrace.

"HBD NFL man," the caption read.

The two have been close and celebrate each other's personal milestones.

