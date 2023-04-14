Braxton Berrios' ex Sophia Culpo highlights 'divine protection' with WR linked to TikTok star Alix Earle

Last month, Braxton Berrios broke up with his girlfriend Sophia Culpo. The couple, who were together for some time, decided to end this abruptly. While Sophia provided no reason for the breakup, she confirmed their split through TikTok.

Weeks later, Sophia shared a slightly random quote about intuition, right after Berrios was linked to TikToker Alix Earle.

“Your intuition is the gift of divine protection, trust it more,” the quote read.

Addtionally, it was posted by We the Urban before Sophia shared it.

Berrios and Sophia had been dating for around a year. That being said, Sophia is the younger sister of model Olivia Culpo, who has been in a relationship San Francsico 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. After dating since 2019, the couple recently announced their engagement through social media.

While Berrios has been linked to Earle, it is all fan speculation and the rumor mill. Apparently, Earle shared a TikTok video about getting ready for sushi. Fans assumed she would be eating it with Berriors, who broke up with Culpo a day later.

Later, IG page Deuxmoi also spoke about them getting together, while also confirming Sophia and Berrios' split. Apparently, the NFL star met Earle in Miami or Myles Shear's birthday party, after which he split with Culpo.

Olivia Culpo threw shade at sister's breakup with Braxton Berrios

While on vacation, Olivia Culpo took a subtle dig at her sister's recent breakup.

"Third wheelin and dealin @sophiaculpo," the former Miss Universe wrote.

Sophia responded:

"As they say, two is a crowd. 3 is a party."

Gus Culpo, their brother, also chimed in:

"Wouldn’t Sophie be the one third wheeling."

In the TikTok which hinted at her breakup, Sophia wrote 'the singe sister' while referring to herself and Aurora Culpo, their oldest sister. In a different video, Sophia ended up referring to Braxton Berrios as her ex, and how she had now moved back to California:

“In other exciting news, so, if you followed along on my family’s show, you know I used to live with Olivia and then I moved to the East Coast with my ex, and now I’m back in California".

Braxton Berrios at a Miami Dolphins v New York Jets game

"I have a new apartment that I’m moving into, I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that’s really hard.”

