Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle addresses breakup rumors amidst WR's active participation in Texans training camp

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:41 GMT
Braxton Berrios&rsquo; GF Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle (Image Source: Getty)

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earle discussed her breakup rumors in Wednesday's episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast. The TikTok sensation talked about her long-distance relationship in the video.

Earle and Berrios have busy schedules and often travel for their work. The NFL wide receiver is preparing for his first season with the Houston Texans and will be spending most of his time in the city for his upcoming season.

Earle moved in to live in Berrios's house in Miami earlier this year. In the podcast' latest episode, she opened up about how spending time without her boyfriend led to the rumors of their breakup.

"When we go out without each other, everyone's like, 'You and Braxton are broken up because Alix is out at a party without him.' And I'm like, ‘I just don't know if you guys don't have trust in your relationships or what, but like I am allowed to go out without my boyfriend.' And I think we just trust each other," Earle said (13:35 onwards).
"Like it's just not a crazy concept to us. Imagine if Braxton was like, 'You can't go out tonight.' I would be like, 'Well, this isn't going to work out for me.' We never really have that problem and he goes out on boys' nights and his golf days and all different things where like I'm not nagging him and asking him a million questions. We just kind of trust each other.
Alix Earle spoke about their schedule at the Revolve Festival in April.

"We're roommates, but he's now in Houston Monday through Friday,” she said (via E! News). “I've just been solo there for a few nights, but I travel so much that I don't even know if I'll be there that often.”

The couple spent plenty of time together this offseason and enjoyed a vacation together. Last week, Braxton Berrios joined his team for training camp and is looking forward to his new season.

Braxton Berrios shares glimpses of vacation with girlfriend Alix Earle

In an Instagram post on July 18, Braxton Berrios shared glimpses of his outing with girlfriend Alix Earle in the South of France. He posted pictures of their waterside vacation.

"Couldn’t draw it up any better," Berrios captioned the post.

In May, the couple enjoyed downtime together watching the Kentucky Derby after they attended the Revolve Festival in April.

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
