  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle announces major podcasting milestone 1 week after debunking breakup rumors with Texans WR

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:48 GMT
Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle (Image Source: Getty)

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a major update on her Hot Mess podcast a week after addressing her breakup rumors. On Thursday, the TikTok star shared a screenshot of its ranking on Spotify in an Instagram story.

Her podcast was trending at No. 3 in the USA in the Society & Culture category. The Underworld podcast topped the list, followed by the Shawn Ryan Show.

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earl's Instagram story/@alix_earle

In last week's episode of the Hot Mess podcast, Alix Earle opened up about her long-distance relationship with boyfriend Braxton Berrios. She reflected on her breakup rumors while sharing tips on how she works on their relationship despite their packed schedules, which require them to travel often.

"When we go out without each other, everyone's like, 'You and Braxton are broken up because Alix is out at a party without him,'" she said (13:35). "And I'm like, ‘I just don't know if you guys don't have trust in your relationships or what, but like I am allowed to go out without my boyfriend.' And I think we just trust each other.
"Like it's just not a crazy concept to us. Imagine if Braxton was like, 'You can't go out tonight.' I would be like, 'Well, this isn't going to work out for me.' We never really have that problem and he goes out on boys' nights and his golf days and all different things where like I'm not nagging him and asking him a million questions. We just kind of trust each other."
Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, shines in a white outfit

Alix Earle shared some snaps of her waterside outing on Instagram last week. She posed in the backdrop of sunset in a white dress.

"Sally sells sea shells by the sea shore," she wrote.
In the first slide, Earle sat on a stone. She wore a short white dress and kept her hair open. She was wearing heels as well.

Earle and Berrios have been dating since November 2023. This offseason, she enjoyed some downtime with her beau, and earlier this year, she moved in to live with the NFL star in Miami. Berrios is preparing to play for the Houston Texans in 2025.

