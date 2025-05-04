Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle faces wardrobe malfunction over winning bet at Kentucky Derby

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, had a small wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. While cheering for a win with the NFL star, the top of her dress slipped. However, she quickly caught it and fixed it.

Later, Alix joked on Instagram that Braxton did not even notice because he was too busy celebrating his winnings.

Apart from this slip up, Alix managed to turn heads at the Kentucky Derby with her all-black look. She wore a sleek dress, high heels and a large black hat.

The day before, Alix made headlines for an all-white look at the Kentucky Derby. She wore a short dress and a netted veil.

The dress was tight around the waist, showing off her figure. Alix Earle finished the look with silver bracelets, hoop earrings and a cream-colored handbag.

Alix Earle claimed Braxton Berrios funded her losing bets at Kentucky Derby

Taking to Instagram, on Saturday, Alix Earle humorously revealed that her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, ended up providing for her losing bets at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Earle and her friend Gabriela Moura joked about their losses, saying:

“Oh no, we lost. We’ll get ’em next time.”

The video then cut to Berrios and Josh Richards. Both were looking less amused since they were the ones paying for the bets.

Before the Kentucky Derby, Braxton and Alix also attended Coachella 2025 together. The couple was spotted at the Revolve Festival, an invite-only event, where Berrios sported a Houston Texans cap.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios attended the first weekend of 2025 Coachella. (Photos via Alix Earle's Instagram)

Earle shared a photo dump from the festival, showing off her bold leather romper, green miniskirt, chunky belts, boots and sunglasses.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle started dating in November 2023. Before dating Alix, Braxton was in a long relationship with Sophia Culpo. Despite early controversy, Berrios and Earle made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Alix has stood by Braxton through tough times, including a serious knee injury and his move to the Houston Texans.

