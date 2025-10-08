  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle gets "emotional" as she thanks fans after Maleficent-inspired performance goes viral at DWTS [PHOTO]

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle gets “emotional” as she thanks fans after Maleficent-inspired performance goes viral at DWTS [PHOTO]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:58 GMT
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle shared an emotional response to her DWTS performance. - Source: Getty

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, made it through another week of competition on "Dancing with the Stars." It was Disney Night on the reality competition show, and Earle and her professional dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy danced a waltz to "Once Upon a Dream" from the live action film, "Maleficent".

Earle received a score of 24 out of 30 for her performance, putting her towards the top of the leaderboard. After finding out she was safe to dance another week, the TikTok star shared a heartfelt post with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Sharing her gratitude for the opportunity to participate on the show.

"Thank you guys so much for the votes and support. I'm so emotional this is seriously a dream come true thank you all for allowing me to keep living it another week." Earle captioned her photo.
Alix Earle shared an emotional post after her performance on "Dancing with the Stars."
Alix Earle shared an emotional post after her performance on "Dancing with the Stars." (Photo via Alix Earle's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Alix Earle will now move on to Week 4 of the competition where contestants will dedicate their performances to someone near and dear to them.

Alix Earle shared birthday message to BF Braxton Berrios

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday. In celebration of his big day, Alix Earle shared a post in his honor, sharing moments throughout their relationship.

"happy birthday baby @braxtonberrios #30 !!!! ❤️" she captioned the Instagram post.
The Houston Texans wide receiver replied to the post, thanking Earle for the birthday wishes.

"Thank you sweetheart ♥️" Braxton Berrios replied.
Braxton Berrios' reply to Earle's Instagram post.
Braxton Berrios' reply to Earle's Instagram post. (Comment via Alix Earle's Instagram post)

Earle's birthday tribute to Berrios comes as breakup rumors swirled on social media. Since early September, the couple has been long distance as Berrios plays with the Houston Texans and Earle competes on "Dancing with the Stars" in Los Angeles.

Earle and Berrios have been dating since 2023 when they met at an event in Miami. After months of speculation and Earle simply referring to the wide receiver as "NFL Man", they confirmed their relationship in November 2023.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

