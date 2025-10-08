Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle gets “emotional” as she thanks fans after Maleficent-inspired performance goes viral at DWTS [PHOTO]

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, made it through another week of competition on &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot; It was Disney Night on the reality competition show, and Earle and her professional dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy danced a waltz to &quot;Once Upon a Dream&quot; from the live action film, &quot;Maleficent&quot;.Earle received a score of 24 out of 30 for her performance, putting her towards the top of the leaderboard. After finding out she was safe to dance another week, the TikTok star shared a heartfelt post with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Sharing her gratitude for the opportunity to participate on the show. &quot;Thank you guys so much for the votes and support. I'm so emotional this is seriously a dream come true thank you all for allowing me to keep living it another week.&quot; Earle captioned her photo. Alix Earle shared an emotional post after her performance on &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot; (Photo via Alix Earle's Instagram Story)Alix Earle will now move on to Week 4 of the competition where contestants will dedicate their performances to someone near and dear to them.Alix Earle shared birthday message to BF Braxton BerriosHouston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday. In celebration of his big day, Alix Earle shared a post in his honor, sharing moments throughout their relationship. &quot;happy birthday baby @braxtonberrios #30 !!!! ❤️&quot; she captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Houston Texans wide receiver replied to the post, thanking Earle for the birthday wishes. &quot;Thank you sweetheart ♥️&quot; Braxton Berrios replied.Braxton Berrios' reply to Earle's Instagram post. (Comment via Alix Earle's Instagram post)Earle's birthday tribute to Berrios comes as breakup rumors swirled on social media. Since early September, the couple has been long distance as Berrios plays with the Houston Texans and Earle competes on &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; in Los Angeles. Earle and Berrios have been dating since 2023 when they met at an event in Miami. After months of speculation and Earle simply referring to the wide receiver as &quot;NFL Man&quot;, they confirmed their relationship in November 2023.