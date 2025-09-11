Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle dropped 1-word reaction on Olivia Dunne’s stunning VMAs IG post

Olivia Dunne has been living her life lately. From attending MLB games, cheering for boyfriend Paul Skenes, to shooting for Sports Illustrated, the 22-year-old has a packed schedule.

On Tuesday, Dunne recapped her outing at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Instagram. She wore a chic and bold all-black outfit, a structured black velvet blazer, and high-waisted black velvet pants.

Dunne styles a black bralette-style top underneath the blazer and accessorizes with a small black handbag and minimal jewelry.

“@vmas suited me well🤵🏼‍♀️❤️‍🔥,” Dunne wrote in the caption.

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, who's a good friend of the former LSU gymnast, added a one-word comment on Dunne's post:

“Perf.”

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle dropped 1-word message on Olivia Dunne's VMAs IG post

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on September 7 at the UBS Arena in New York. MTV started the VMAs in 1984 and honors the best music videos, focusing on visual creativity and performances by top artists each year.

Olivia Dunne reacts to Alix Earle’s IG summer dump

Earlier this month, Earle gave her 4,500,000 followers a sneak peek at her summer season by posting a photo dump on Instagram.

“Guess this is my goodbye summer post 👋🏼,” Berrios' girlfriend wrote in the caption.

Dunne dropped a one-word comment on Earle’s social media post, writing:

“Mamiii.”

In one of the pictures, Earle can be seen standing in the field with tall grass and trees in the backdrop during sunset. She is dressed in a strapless sequined top with a front slit and matching leather shorts.

In another snap, Berrios' girlfriend posed in a grey two-piece bikini at the beach. The post also featured Earle riding a wakeboard while holding onto a rope and wearing a blue life vest. Have a look:

Olivia Dunne dropped one-word message on Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle's summer dump IG post

