Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle dropped 1-word reaction on Olivia Dunne’s stunning VMAs IG post

Olivia Dunne has been living her life lately. From attending MLB games, cheering for boyfriend Paul Skenes, to shooting for Sports Illustrated, the 22-year-old has a packed schedule.
On Tuesday, Dunne recapped her outing at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Instagram. She wore a chic and bold all-black outfit, a structured black velvet blazer, and high-waisted black velvet pants.
Dunne styles a black bralette-style top underneath the blazer and accessorizes with a small black handbag and minimal jewelry.
“@vmas suited me well🤵🏼♀️❤️🔥,” Dunne wrote in the caption.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, who's a good friend of the former LSU gymnast, added a one-word comment on Dunne's post:
“Perf.”
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on September 7 at the UBS Arena in New York. MTV started the VMAs in 1984 and honors the best music videos, focusing on visual creativity and performances by top artists each year.
Also read: Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle teases 2025 SI Swimsuit cover look
Olivia Dunne reacts to Alix Earle’s IG summer dump
Earlier this month, Earle gave her 4,500,000 followers a sneak peek at her summer season by posting a photo dump on Instagram.
“Guess this is my goodbye summer post 👋🏼,” Berrios' girlfriend wrote in the caption.
Dunne dropped a one-word comment on Earle’s social media post, writing:
“Mamiii.”
In one of the pictures, Earle can be seen standing in the field with tall grass and trees in the backdrop during sunset. She is dressed in a strapless sequined top with a front slit and matching leather shorts.
In another snap, Berrios' girlfriend posed in a grey two-piece bikini at the beach. The post also featured Earle riding a wakeboard while holding onto a rope and wearing a blue life vest. Have a look:
Also read: Olivia Dunne reacts as sister Julz poses in shimmery purple fit and drops playful remark about their VMAs appearance together
Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.