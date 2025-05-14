Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle teases bikini look ahead of 2025 SI Swimsuit cover release

Braxton Berrios' 2024 season with the Dolphins came to an early end after he tore his ACL. This offseason, he signed with the Houston Texans in hopes of a fresh start. As Berrios prepares to return to the field this year, his girlfriend, Alix Earle, is entering a new phase of her own.
On Tuesday, Earle previewed her latest bikini look on Instagram Stories ahead of the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 cover. She wore a white crochet bikini, looking down as she posed for the photo. The background featured a tropical coastal backdrop with green trees and clear blue water. She captioned the post,
“Launch day.”
Later that day, Earle posted a carousel on Instagram wearing a series of bikinis, including a black lace-detailed piece in the cover image. She announced her appearance in the 2025 issue, writing,
“Oh hey … I’m in the @si_swimsuit 2025 issue!!!! Go get yours on stands now :))))))”.
She also addressed her followers via another IG Story, where she wore a neon-orange bikini. Thanking her fan base for their continued support, she added a caption,
“Just wanted to take a second and say thank you to the Earle Girls who always come out & show support for me! Wouldn't be able to do any of this without you. I promise to always do my best to do good with all of these blessings. Love you.”
Earlier this month, Earle attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Braxton Berrios. However, she experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction. The top of her dress slipped, but she quickly adjusted it. In a follow-up Instagram post, she mentioned that Berrios didn’t notice, as he was too focused on celebrating his winnings.
The social media personality added that Berrios ended up covering her losses at the event. Despite the slip-up, she stood out with her all-black outfit, finishing the look with accessories and a wide-brimmed hat.
Alix Earle joined Braxton Berrios at Coachella, confirmed move-in update
Braxton Berrios spent time with his girlfriend, Alix Earle, at the first weekend of the 2025 Coachella music festival in California. The TikTok star posted some photos from the event last month.
In one image, she was seen on Berrios’ shoulders. Another showed the two dancing in the crowd. Earle wore a cropped, bedazzled top with black shorts, while the wide receiver wore black pants and a white shirt with yellow-striped sleeves.
The couple, who confirmed their relationship in Nov. 2023, also addressed something new. On Apr. 7, Earle revealed through a TikTok video that she’d moved into Berrios’ Miami home after vacating her apartment. She cited her travel schedule as the reason for not renewing her lease.
Despite Berrios' move to Houston on a one-year contract, the two do not plan to live together full-time due to the wide receiver's NFL commitments.
