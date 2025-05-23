Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reveals 'scary' question about her career that left her shook

Being a social media influencer, there has always remained an uncertainty around the longevity of Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle's career. This was something that Earle was asked about during her visit to Harvard last month.

Earle visited the Harvard Business School to be a guest speaker at one of the events at the Ivy League institution in Cambridge. During one of the interactions with students, Earle was asked a "scary" question about her social media career.

On Thursday, the 'Wall Street Journal Style' published an interview with Earle, where she discussed the moment. Earle said (Time stamp: 3:29):

"One of the students asked me if I'm scared of losing my career at any moment, because that is, I guess is big, a scary thing with social media."

Moving forward in her statement, Alix Earle shared that the reason why she has been able to sustain her social media career is due to her mentality. According to Earle, she has adopted the mindset forced on "longevity" and sharing details into the same, the SI model added:

"And something that I've tried to plan for in my career is longevity. And every opportunity, everything I do is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out or selling myself short."

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a fresh take on podcast drama with Alex Cooper

It has been two months since Alix Earle confirmed that her 'Hot Mess' podcast has been separated from Alex Cooper's Unwell Network. In an interview published by WSJ Magazine on Thursday, Earle shed light on the drama surrounding her podcast and all the "behind the scenes" details fans don't know about.

"That was," Earle said, "behind the scenes. A little bit of a hot mess. We have plans to bring things back, elevate things. It might look a little different, but I'm excited to see what we do with it."

EArle pursued her passion for social media early on. In the abovementioned interview, Earle recalled the exact moment she knew her future as an influencer was set.

