Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle opens up about exact moment she knew her future was set: "I'm not sure if I have to get a job"

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle has been enjoying a successful career as a social media influencer. In fact, Earle kickstarted her journey in content creation during her graduation days.

Interestingly, like many successful individuals, Earle had a moment in her teenage years when she realized that social media was indeed what she wanted to make a career in.

On Thursday, the 'Wall Street Journal Style' released an exclusive interview with Alix Earle on YouTube. During the interview, Earle answered a series of questions related to her career in social media. In one of the questions, Earle was asked to share that exact moment when she knew that social media could be a career for her. She said (2:00):

“It was going into my senior year of college during the fall. I was really big on my Amazon storefront online, and I started to make money on there, and I would call my dad just for advice.

"And I basically was like, 'Dad, I'm not sure if I'm gonna, you know, have to get a job after school. Like I'm making a lot of money on Amazon.'"

Being a caring parent, Alix Earle's father wasn't sure if social media could really pay well enough to sustain a good living. And that's something that he made sure to communicate with Earle. Recalling her father's "confused" reaction when she told him about earning from an "Amazon storefront," the SI model said:

"And he was like so confused. He didn't know what a TikTok was. He was like, 'Amazon is paying you to do what?'"

Nevertheless, social media indeed ended up working great for Alix Earle, who went ahead exploring different horizons. Through her social media success, Earle earned herself a place in the modeling industry, podcasting industry and so much more. In fact, she recently launched her own cocktail brand SipMARGS.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle revealed biggest reason to start 'Hot Mess' podcast

Apart from social media, Alix Earle has also been enjoying success in the podcasting industry with her 'Hot Mess' podcast. In the aforementioned podcast, Earle talked about the reason for stepping foot in podcasting and said (4:07):

"I just wanted to take a step back and have my audience get to know me a little bit better than they already did. So I think transitioning into the long form content honestly just helped my audience get to know those personal moments of me a little bit better."

Alix Earle featured in the 2025 issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which was released last week. The model's photoshoot pictures with SI got her an adorable 3-word compliment from her boyfriend Braxton Berrios.

