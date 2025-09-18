  • home icon
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reveals how Texans WR helped her deal while she was 'feeling nervous and unsure' about DWTS debut

Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reveals how Texans WR helped her deal while she was 'feeling nervous and unsure' about DWTS debut (image credit: getty)

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, made her debut on "Dancing with the Stars" on Wednesday. The live taping of the episode was done on Tuesday, when Earle performed in front of a live audience. It came with lots of mental pressure on the Sports Illustrated model, which she handled well because of her boyfriend.

Earle reflected on the emotional support and mental guidance the Texans wide receiver gave her before her live performance.

"I called him on the way ("to Dancing with the Stars"), just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," Earle said on Wednesday, via People.
"He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone. He always says this before every game, it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone."
She also praised Berrios for his assurance, highlighting that he has more experience dealing with live performances. For Earle, there wasn't anyone better than him to guide her emotionally and help her retain her confidence during the recording.

Braxton Berrios’ absence from GF Alix Earle's live performance was compensated by the family's presence

Even though Braxton Berrios was absent from Alix Earle's live performance, her family was there to watch her. Earle said that her family was supportive throughout her performance; however, she was scared of her parents and siblings attending.

"I honestly thought I was going to be nervous having them there because they do humble me the most at times," Earle said on Wednesday, via People. "If I mess up, they'll be the first ones to tell me if something doesn't look good. But they were so great, so supportive."

Earle also received support from Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, who recently dropped her two-word reaction to the model's "Dancing with the Stars" debut.

