Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's DWTS debut

By Prasen
Published Sep 16, 2025 21:55 GMT
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's DWTS debut

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, is ready to debut in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, which kicks off this Tuesday. DWTS shared Earle on their official Instagram page on September 16 and wrote a message in the caption:

“The fit ✅ The glam 💋 And now the moves 🪩 You won’t want to miss Alix’s debut performance TOMORROW during the Premiere of #DWTS!”

Sydney McConkey, wife of Los Angeles wide receiver Ladd McConkey, reposted a picture on the Instagram story and cheered Earle and dropped a two-word reaction in the caption:

“CAN’T WAITTTTTTTT.”

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's DWTS debut
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's DWTS debut [IG/sydenymcconkey]

Before hitting the dance floor, Earle spoke to TV Insider about joining DWTS

“My nerves can definitely get to me at times, and I think forgetting the dance on live television is my biggest fear. But I cannot wait to meet everyone in the DWTS family and all of the other talent on the show,” she said.

Texans WR’s girlfriend admitted to feeling nervous but thrilled about the experience.

Alix Earle gears up for DWTS debut with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Yesterday, Earle shared a picture on IG with her 4,500,000 followers. The post featured the professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, the partner of Alix Earle in ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Earle penned a heartfelt message in the caption:

“It’s all starts tmr!! @dancingwiththestars 🕺🪩 these past few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster … from the excitement of joining a show I’ve loved for years, to some moments of serious doubt about whether I could really get on stage and perform."
"Want to shout out my incredible partner @valentin for pushing me to get out of my comfort zone and being incredibly patient with teaching me!! I’m SO excited that tmr we get to show you guys what we have been working on ❤️ tune in :))))).”
In the picture, Earle looked stunning in a white sleeveless top paired with a high-waisted black leather midi skirt. She completed the look with black open-toe heels, a beige handbag, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Val Chmerkovskiy was styled in a navy blue pinstriped suit, layered gold necklaces, and white sneakers.

