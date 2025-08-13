Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 1-word message in sleek black outfit from Texans training camp

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, is making headlines again, but this time it’s not for her glamorous Instagram posts, but because of breakup rumors.
Berrios' girlfriend shut down all the talk with just one word. On Tuesday, Earle shared a selfie in an all-black outfit with her 4,400,000 followers on IG from the field at Texans training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
“Houstonnn,” the caption read.
In the selfie, Earle wore a sleek black zip-up top with a V-neckline, paired with a black cap. She accessorized the outfit with slim black oval sunglasses.
The breakup rumors started when Earle was seen traveling for business and personal events without Berrios. The 24-year-old addressed the breakup rumors in a recent episode of "Hot Mess."
"When we go out without each other, everyone's like, 'You and Braxton are broken up because Alix is out at a party without him.' And I'm like, ‘I just don't know if you guys don't have trust in your relationships or what, but like I am allowed to go out without my boyfriend.' And I think we just trust each other," Earle said. (13:35 )
Earle also said she and Berrios give each other freedom, never stop the other from going out, and trust each other without constant questions or rules.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios talk about growth in long-distance relationship
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios shared the positive side of their long-distance relationship in the recent episode of "Hot Mess." The video was uploaded on Earle’s YouTube channel, named "Alix Earle," in early August.
“I really think that independence has been good for myself. I mean, I've always been an independent person, even when Brock and I aren't together. I am traveling time to time, but like something about really not being together for this significant amount of time, and I was like getting a part of myself back, like it kind of forced me to socialize and step out of my comfort zone,” Earle said in the video. [18:00]
After sharing her positive learning, Earle asked the Texans WR about his takeaways from their long-distance relationship.
“I think it allows you both to grow. It gives you the space to do that and to do your own things independently that maybe you didn't have all the time to do when you were together living in the same space as we do normally, Berrios said on the episode. [19:19]
However, Berrios also stated that he prefers being with Earle over a long-distance relationship.
