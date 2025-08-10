Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, set the record straight on breakup rumors. Earle posted a video on IG featuring a clip of the Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

She didn't watch the game in person but did so on TV. Berrios’ GF was cheering for the Texans WR and dropped a one-word caption on his touchdown score:

“Touchdown 🏈 ❤ @braxtonberrios,” Earle wrote.

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle squashes breakup rumors with 1-word message on Texans WR’s TD in preseason game vs. Vikings [IG/@alix_earle]

Meanwhile, the break-up rumor started when Earle traveled with her friends instead of Berrios and lived in a different city from Berrios.

Coming back to the preseason game, Davis Mills found Berrios in the open and slotted the football right into his arms, who powered his way into the end zone from 14 yards out to score the only touchdown for DeMeco Ryans' men, who were bested 20-10 by the Minnesota Vikings.

Also Read: Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle announces major podcasting milestone 1 week after debunking breakup rumors with Texans WR

Alix Earle on long-distance challenges and little joys with Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle talked about her long-distance relationship with the wide receiver in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Alix Earle, in August.

“So, Braxton, obviously, plays football, and I do social media, and I'm always traveling around. I'm never in one place, but he is a very, like, on-schedule, on-time type of person, obviously. Football also comes with a schedule where they're there from like 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., training every day, and none of my days ever look the same for me,” she said. [01:03]

Earle admitted that juggling a long-distance relationship with Braxton Berrios has been a big adjustment. Their hectic and mismatched schedules make regular communication tough, and they hardly get to see each other.

“We've just found joy in the little moments, and really being around each other,” Earle added. [03:18]

The 24-year-old SI Swimsuit model shared what she feels is most important in a long-distance relationship: honoring each other’s communication styles, setting expectations to zero and trusting each other.

Earle and Berrios have been together for two years now. The couple first sparked dating rumours after making their red-carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards and maintaining they were "not exclusive." Earle then confirmed their relationship in November 2023.

