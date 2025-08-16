Braxton Berrios’ GF, Alix Earle, rocks bold red polka dot mini dress during sorority recruitment at University of Texas

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, attended a university event this week and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. On Friday, she attended the sorority recruitment at the University of Texas. She received a warm welcome at the college.The TikTok sensation wore a red polka-dot short dress, and as she entered the university, students started cheering for her enthusiastically. Earle posted the video with a heartfelt caption, comparing the warm welcome with her University of Miami experience.&quot;I can’t stop laughing this was nothing like miami rush I love it,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlix Earle graduated with a degree in BBA from the University of Miami. She started making content on TikTok during her freshman year in college.Earle collaborated with Paris Hilton for a Carl’s Jr. advertisement last month. On Aug. 1, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the shoot on Instagram with a short caption.&quot;Kay so … that’s hot 🍔 @carlsjr @parishilton,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a bodycon corset red dress for the advertisement. The social media star also shared a picture with Hilton in the second slide of her post.While Alix Earle is busy with her work, her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, is preparing for his first season with the Houston Texans. He was with the Miami Dolphins last season and signed with the Texans earlier this year.Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend shares her outing in MiamiLast week, Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, was in Miami and enjoyed some downtime with her friends. She offered a glimpse of her outing in a post on Instagram.&quot;Friday afternoons in Miami 🙂‍↔️👏🏻 … and ofc sippin margs,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Berrios is busy preparing for his upcoming season, he made the best of the offseason to spend time with his girlfriend. The couple had a vacation in Saint-Tropez last month. Because of their busy schedules, they are in a long-distance relationship.On July 31, Earle shared a video on YouTube where she talked about the challenges of maintaining it.&quot;I think this is kind of like my first go at a real long-distance relationship. When it comes to our communication, it is harder than usual,&quot; Earle said (via The Sporting News).&quot;... We have not had a lot of problems in our relationship, but it has definitely just been a different obstacle.&quot;Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have been dating since 2023.