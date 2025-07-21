Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle rocks bold red swimwear during sun-soaked Montauk getaway

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle shared glamorous pictures of her outing in Montauk, New York. The social media sensation has been enjoying an outing in the city, and on Sunday, she uploaded a few pictures.She posted by the beachside, along with a few other candid pictures with her friends. She shared them with a simple one-word caption, which reads:&quot;montaukingggg 🦭🪻🧚🏼‍♀️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlix Earle wore a red bikini for her beach outing. In the first snap, she posed barefoot, standing on the sand, wearing a white cap. It was followed by another snap of her sunbathing on a yacht. She also shared a snap of her playing Uno with her friends, along with a few workout photos.Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend posted a selfie in a bathing robe, and in one of the snaps, she wore off-white pajamas paired with a light blue crop top layered with an off-white jacket.Previously, she posted a few more snaps of her New York outing with a three-word caption. She wrote:&quot;sunsets &amp; oystersss 🦪🌾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarle posed in a knitted short white dress with a golden clutch. She styled her hair in a ponytail and wore gold jewelry to complete her look.Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend shares glimpses of her Saint-Tropez outingBraxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle shared glimpses of her Saint-Tropez outing with her beau on Saturday. She shared a few pictures with a seven-word message.&quot;My ducks are not in a row,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarle posed with her Houston Texans wide receiver in a body-fitted red outfit while Berriors wore a white polo t-shirt and black pants. In the next snap, she shared a shirtless picture of Berrios standing on a yacht.She also shared a mirror selfie in her red outfit along with a romantic picture of her with the NFL star. Berrios wore a green-and-white T-shirt and light blue pants.Meanwhile, on the field, Braxton Berrios is preparing for his first season with the Houston Texans. He signed a deal with the team earlier this year after spending the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. However, last season, he struggled with an injury and played in only six games.The Texans will start the new season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.