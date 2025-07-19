  • home icon
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops 1-word message as Olivia Dunne poses in swimsuit at NY beach

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:11 GMT
Alix Earle drops 1-word message to Olivia Dunne (Image Credit: GETTY)

Olivia Dunne dropped a carousel of pictures after a New York beach day with boyfriend Paul Skenes. The Instagram post uploaded on Saturday featured Dunne in swimwear in the backdrop of the beautiful East Coast.

She and Skenes also clicked some photos on their private jet. The post was captioned with a simple “What day is it?”

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, commented on the photos to show her appreciation.

"Angelll" Earle commented on the post.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle comment on Olivia Dunne's post

Dunne and Earle are both Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars this year and have evolved into influencers on social media.

Dunne wrapped up her collegiate gymnastics career at LSU and enrolled in grad school in Manhattan. The former NCAA standout has been juggling academic pursuits with her booming online following.

Earle, on the other hand, has been splitting her time between Los Angeles and Houston. She is navigating a packed schedule that includes TikTok stardom and an upcoming spot on "Dancing with the Stars."

Meanwhile, Alix Earle’s romance with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios had some attention from Tabloids recently. Earlier this summer, whispers of a breakup began swirling after fans noticed the couple hadn’t posted about each other in a while.

But Earle shut it all down. During a June trip to Spain with friends, she posted a TikTok walking on the beach in a T-shirt that read, “I love my boyfriend.” The video was cheekily captioned, “Ain’t nobody pulling me for a chat on this girls trip.”

Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle developed a friendship through the SI Swimsuit events

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit class brought Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle together at high-profile events. This includes May’s magazine celebration in Miami Beach. The two were spotted in group shots, behind-the-scenes clips and fan-favorite TikToks.

"Best night with @si_swimsuit. There's nothing better than being with such an amazing group of women who are all there to celebrate each other," Earle wrote about the Miami gathering, according to Pro Football Network.
But the friendship didn’t stop at the end of the red carpet.

In June, Earle brought Dunne to a weekend bash along the Jersey Shore, calling her the “honorable guest of the night.” Their TikToks from the trip included laughing at regional stereotypes, dancing in bars and riffing on New Jersey's geography, as per SI Swim.

Sanu Abraham

Edited by Satagni Sikder
