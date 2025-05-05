Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle sends 2-word message to Livvy Dunne over her Kentucky Derby outfit

Former artistic gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne made her first-ever appearance at the Kentucky Derby this weekend and turned heads with her outfit. She posted a few photos on Instagram on Sunday, showing off a white silk dress with black polka dots, mesh detailing and spaghetti straps.
Dunne paired it with a matching cowboy hat, a black bow and a silver bracelet. Her caption simply said,
“riders up!”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, reacted with two words in the comments:
“INSANEEEE ilyyyy.”
On Derby day, Livvy Dunne got the honor of saying the “riders up” call just before the big race. This tradition signals that the jockeys need to mount their horses. She also attended the Kentucky Oaks on Friday in a pink dress, sharing clips and photos with her fans on TikTok and Instagram.
Dunne recently retired from gymnastics after LSU’s season ended and spent the whole weekend at Churchill Downs. The 22-year-old had five seasons at LSU due to COVID-related eligibility rules.
With her college career done, she’s now fully stepping into the influencer world. Her Kentucky Derby debut is another sign of how top college athletes are now taking center stage at major public events.
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle debuted blonder look ahead of Coachella
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, revealed a new, blonder look just before heading to Coachella. In an Instagram post, Earle shared a video showcasing her golden locks while wearing a grey sweatsuit and glasses, captioning it with "Ok feeling more like myself." The post emphasized her lighter hair for the upcoming summer.
The couple, who began dating in early 2023 but confirmed their relationship later in the year, have reportedly moved in together in Miami. Earle shared in a TikTok video that she decided not to renew her apartment lease and will now live in Berrios' home. With her travel schedule and Berrios' training for the Texans' upcoming season, Earle will be living on her own during the offseason.
As Berrios prepares for the 2025 NFL season, the couple takes a significant step in their relationship.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"