Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, rocks US flag-inspired star-spangled outfit on 4th of July

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a few throwback pictures from her photoshoot to celebrate 4th of July. On Friday, she posted four pictures on Instagram, donning a US flag-inspired outfit.

Ad

In the first snap, Earle posed in a red bikini top, styling it with shorts that had red and white stripes and a blue print on the side, with white stars on them. She also donned long blonde hair extensions for the photoshoot.

"happy 4th :)))........Throwback to my shoot in Jan with @numero_netherlands @danyulbrown @trippydana," Earle wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Braxton Berrios posted a selfie of another outfit in the next slide; she wore a T-shirt with a blue print on top and red and white stripes on the lower half. It also had overlay text "Miss America" printed on it.

Apart from Alix Earle, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, also celebrated 4th of July. She decorated her house in a US flag-inspired theme and shared a glimpse on Instagram story.

Ad

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, enjoys a vacation in Croatia

A few months after the launch of the 2025 edition of the SI Swimsuit magazine, Alix Earle enjoyed some downtime with her friends in Croatia. On Tuesday, she posted a few pictures of her outing with a caption:

"Playing mermaids"

Ad

Earle grabbed attention in her red and orange striped bikini in the pictures. She also shared a picture of a baby octopus.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend walked on the runway at the SI Swim Week in Miami last month, and a few weeks later, they headed to Cannes, France, for her work. She had also shared glimpses of her Spain outing last month before heading to Croatia.

Ad

Meanwhile, Braxton Berrios is gearing up to play his first season for the Houston Texans after playing the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Texas was pretty impressive in their last season, and after concluding the regular season at 10-7, they secured their spot in the playoffs.

However, they lost against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoff and missed the opportunity to qualify for the Super Bowl, something they will have their eyes on in 2025 with some new players on the roster.

Texas will start the new season on Sept 8 against Week 1 opponents Los Angeles Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.