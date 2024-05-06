Braxton Berrios gushes over girlfriend Alix Earle as TikTok star stuns in $19,000 Balmain outfit at 150th Kentucky Derby

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle was among the many celebrity couples who flew in for the 150th Kentucky Derby. The race remains one of the most celebrated events of the years, often seeing many consecutive events taking place in Louisville at the same time.

Berrios and Earle, who have been dating for months, often travel together for multiple events and celebrations.

Earle was dressed in a Balmain 'Bustier Peplum Dress' with feather prints, which cost a whopping $16,000. The other Balmain item on her was the Balmain B-Buzz leather crossbody bag, which reportedly cost $2450.

Earle also worse Malone Souliers' Liberty Satin Mesh Stiletto Pumps worth $725.

Another standout item on Earle's outfit was her Panthère 29mm watch. Gold and sporting a classic design, Cartier watches are known for their signature style.

She also changed into another outfit for the event, swapping her colorful look for a white dress, black heels, and a black purse.

Braxton Berrios comments on Alix Earle's Kentucky Derby look (From: @alix_earle IG)

"Now that’s a derby look," Braxton Berrios said.

That being said, Berrios also added IG stories of him at the Miami Grand Prix.

Traveling this offseason, Berrios and Earle are often featured on the other's social media accounts.

Braxton Berrios is ready to 'assist' Alix Earle in any way needed

As a six-year NFL veteran, Berrios is easily one of the most popular Miami Dolphins players. However, dating Earle has only increased the attention people place on Braxton Berrios and his personal life.

While speaking to the New York Post, Berrios discussed their relationship, and how he is happy to support her brand.

“She has her brand, it’s her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other. She comes to my games and there’s behind the scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things.

“Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it. I’ve tried to be good about it. And like I said, it’s been a lot of fun."

Berrios even discussed their offseason life, which has only awarded him more time to spend with his girlfriend.

With the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 5, one can only expect more snaps and moments from both Berrios and Earle.