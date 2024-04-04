Braxton Berrios ready to give Alix Earle whatever support she needs as Hard Knocks puts couple's relationship in spotlight

Over the past few months, Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have become one of the most popular couples in the NFL. The duo started by keeping their relationship private, eventually making their status official through social media.

As the months go by, fans continue to hype the new couple. However, being a celebrity couple also gives way to privacy concerns, with people constantly discussing their private affairs on social media.

Of course, no amount of external pressure or rumors has stopped TikTok personality Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios from supporting each other publicly. The couple received much attention after the two stars appeared on an episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" and talked about their relationship.

While speaking to the New York Post, Berrios discussed their relationship, explaining how he is "down to" assist Earle in any way possible:

“She has her brand, it’s her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other. She comes to my games and there’s behind the scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things.

“Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it. I’ve tried to be good about it. And like I said, it’s been a lot of fun."

Braxton Berrios went on to mention the NFL offseason and how it gives him more time to spend with Alix Earle:

“I think ‘Hard Knocks’ touched on this, but our day-to-day [in the offseason] is just get coffee in the morning and breakfast, which is nice.”

The couple recently went on vacation together, with Berrios accompanying Earle and her family to a vacation in the British Virgin Islands during Easter.

Alix Earle gushes over Braxton Berrios for supporting her career

On her end, Alix Earle has been vocal about admiring Berrios for his support. The pair has to deal with being in the constant spotlight as their careers take up large chunks of their time.

Discussing her relationship with the "NFL man" on her podcast "Hot Mess," Earle said:

"NFL man now supports me and like, I don't know, lets me edit a video on my phone without screaming at me is pretty nice to see."

Earle compared Braxton Berrios to her ex, referring to the previous relationship as toxic.

That said, the Miami Dolphins star is a constant presence on Earle's social media, while the TikTok star makes sure to support the receiver at most games in person.

With the NFL offseason picking up, we can expect more content from the two, including vacations and appearances on Earle's podcast.