Braxton Berrios had a message for the doubters – he’s back. The veteran wide receiver dropped an Instagram story on Sunday, flexing his shredded physique during a sauna recovery session. His caption was a bold signal that he’s gearing up for his next chapter with the Houston Texans.

Ad

“We are so back 🌴”

Braxton Berrios teases comeback with 4-word message while enjoying sauna recovery session (Credits: @braxtonberrios Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old has had a journey filled with ups and downs. Drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018 (sixth round, 210th overall), Berrios landed on injured reserve before playing a snap. But he still walked away with a Super Bowl ring after New England’s win in Super Bowl LIII. After his release, the New York Jets took a chance on him, and that’s where he started turning heads.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Berrios made an impact in New York, not just as a receiver but as a return specialist. In 2021, Berrios made Jets history – first WR to notch a rushing and receiving TD in the same game. He also led the AFC in kickoff return yards (852) and ranked third in punt return average (13.4). That earned him first-team All-Pro honors.

Fast forward to Miami – 16 games, 27 catches, 238 yards, and a TD. Then came the setback: a torn ACL in Week 7 vs. the Colts. But now, he’s back in the mix with the Texans.

Ad

If his sauna post is any indication, Berrios is locked in. With that “we are so back” energy, he’s looking to make an impact once again.

Texans add speed and depth with Darrell Taylor and Braxton Berrios' deals

Houston has agreed to one-year deals with edge rusher Darrell Taylor and wide receiver Braxton Berrios, per AP sources. The team hasn’t made it official yet, but Taylor’s deal is worth $5.25 million, while Braxton Berrios lands $2 million.

Ad

Taylor brings a proven pass-rush presence. Over four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, he racked up 24.5 sacks, including a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2022.

On the other side of the ball, Braxton Berrios adds versatility as a receiver and return specialist. He’s coming off an injury-shortened season (six games) but has shown flashes, his career-high 46 receptions in 2021 with the Jets prove that. After two seasons in Miami, he’ll now look to carve out a role in Houston’s revamped offense.

The Texans have been active, also landing wideout Christian Kirk in a trade with Jacksonville. With free agency heating up, Houston is stacking talent on both sides of the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who are the longest-tenured head coaches in NFL? Listing top 5 after John Harbaugh's 3 year extension