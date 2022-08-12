"So no video?" - Braylon Edwards defends Frank Gore after Ex-NFL player allegedly assaulted woman in hotel lobby

It was recently revealed that retired NFL player Frank Gore was charged with domestic violence. However, former New York Jets wideout Braylon Edwards seems uninclined to accept that prima facie. Frank Gore is an NFL great who made it to five Pro Bowls and last played for the Jets in 2020.

He is well known for his charitable endeavors and was given the key to Miami in 2018 for his work in the community.

Therefore, it came as quite a shock to hear about this allegation. Braylon Edwards seems to have gone even further in casting doubt on them than many have.

Braylon Edwards @OfficialBraylon @nypostsports “Allegedly” no mistakes ever, family man, just retired with the team he started with a month ago and now he does this? So no video? Just her word and no witnesses? Ok @nypostsports “Allegedly” no mistakes ever, family man, just retired with the team he started with a month ago and now he does this? So no video? Just her word and no witnesses? Ok 😑

What are the allegations against Frank Gore?

The allegations against Frank Gore relate to an incident that took place on July 31 in Atlantic City. He allegedly pulled a naked woman by the hair across a hallway in a hotel. Police arrived shortly after 8AM on the day but did not arrest Gore as the woman did not exhibit any signs of injury. He's been charged with simple assault and is set to have a hearing in October.

Braylon Edwards saw this and pointed out that there was no video evidence of the crime and there is a problem in believing one party over the other in a he-said-she-said situation.

He makes a salient point regarding the presumption of innocence but does lose credibility a bit when he points to the lack of witnesses. It behooves us to point out that most sexual harassment, rape, and domestic violence cases lack witnesses because of how they usually take place away from others. It is often the nature of such crimes and excusing allegations by a woman only on that ground might be dicey.

KION News Channel 46 @KION546 After an investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault. He was issued a summons pending a future court date. kion546.com/news/2022/08/1… After an investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault. He was issued a summons pending a future court date. kion546.com/news/2022/08/1…

Cases like this have also attracted increased attention because of the domestic violence epidemic within the NFL. However, one must not overcorrect in the opposite direction and assume guilt where there may be none.

In this case, Frank Gore's past record is clean and the assault is classified as simple instead of aggravated. The best course of action for all watching this case would be to withhold judgment until due process has played out and the court system has reached a definitive conclusion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12