NFL legend turned boxer Frank Gore charged with assault following domestic violence dispute

Former running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault this week, resulting from a domestic violence dispute. The incident involved a 28-year old woman and occurred last month in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Atlantic City Police Department released a press statement on Tuesday which stated that Gore was arrested on July 31.

"On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute. Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

The woman did not file any charges at the time. However, a subsequent investigation by the police resulted in Gore being charged with domestic assault. The 39-year old is due in court for a hearing in October, according to court records.

Frank Gore is a seasoned NFL veteran and is widely considered a legendary running back after a 16-year career. He ranks third on the all-time rushing yards list (16,000 yards) and recorded 81 touchdowns along the way. He garnered 1,200+ yards from scrimmage for a record twelve consecutive seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was part of the All-2010s team.

He is most remembered for his ten seasons with the San Fransisco 49ers. Gore also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. He last played one game in the league in 2020 but signed a one-day contract to retire as a 49er this offseason.

Frank Gore's career shift as he steps into the world of boxing

Frank Gore's pro-boxing debut in May 2022

After his last appearance on the gridiron in 2020, Frank Gore decided to devote himself to boxing. He stepped into the ring for an exhibition fight against former NBA player Deron Williams on the Jake Paul undercard in 2021. He lost to Williams via a split decision.

Following that, he made his professional debut on his 39th birthday on May 14, 2022 against heavyweight Olaseyinde Olorunsola. He won the fight by knockout. After his stellar career in the NFL, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gore dominate as a boxer as he prepares for his next pro fight.

