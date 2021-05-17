How long has Frank Gore been in the NFL? 

Running back Frank Gore is the epitome of longevity in the NFL. Being a running back, the 38-year-old is well past retirement age.

He's been in the league longer than many high schoolers have been alive. It seems Gore's going to work until no teams want him anymore.

Here's a look at his career timeline:

Frank Gore's Beginning: April 24th, 2005

Frank Gore's NFL career began with him being drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He joined the San Francisco 49ers, who ended up with a steal.

2005

Frank Gore started slow, carrying the ball 127 times for 608 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

2006

Frank Gore had his first season as a starter, toting the rock 312 times for 1698 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

2007

Frank Gore rushed for 1102 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

2008

The running back had 240 rushes for 1036 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

2009

Frank Gore rushed 229 times for 1120 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Frank Gore turns 38.



What a ride it's been and he's still pushing 👏



(via @FieldYates) pic.twitter.com/ocj0Q4KNJL — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2021

2010

Gore carried 203 times for 853 yards and three touchdowns.

2011

Gore had 282 rushes for 1211 yards and eight touchdowns.

2012

Frank Gore carried the ball 258 times for 1214 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

2013

The running back's age started to become a disadvantage, but Gore still rushed 276 times for 1128 yards and nine touchdowns.

2014

Frank Gore had his last season with the San Fransisco 49ers, rushing 255 times for 1106 yards and four touchdowns. During his time with the 49ers, Frank Gore went to 5 Pro Bowls, had eight 1000-yard seasons and 11073 total rushing yards.

2015

Frank Gore went to his second team: the Indianapolis Colts. His first year saw him rush 260 times for 967 yards and six touchdowns. Gore hit 15000 career yards during the season.

A story of dedication in four parts. @frankgore turns 38 today 💯 pic.twitter.com/u1lWvCziUr — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 14, 2021

2016

Gore had his last 1000-yard season, putting up 1025 yards on 263 attempts. He scored four touchdowns on the ground.

2017

Frank Gore

This was Frank Gore's last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He had 261 attempts for 961 yards and three touchdowns.

2018

Frank Gore arrived at his third team: the Miami Dolphins. Gore had 156 attempts for 722 yards and no touchdowns. This went on to remain as his only year without a rushing touchdown in his career.

2019

The aged running back went to his fourth team: the Buffalo Bills. While at Buffalo, Gore rushed 166 times for 599 yards and two touchdowns.

2020

The New York Jets welcomed Frank Gore to the team. He rushed 187 times for 653 yards and two touchdowns.

2021

At 38, Frank Gore is currently waiting for his next opportunity. Due to his age, he will likely have to wait until injuries and disappointments open jobs for him. This will likely occur in August and September.

Today, Frank Gore is the third all-time rusher in terms of yards. Currently about 700 yards behind Walter Payton, Gore will look to pass the former before retiring. Another solid year could definitely get it done.

Will Gore end his career as the third-ranked all-time rusher? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section.