Breaking: Dallas Cowboys suffer huge blow ahead of clash against Saints

The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with some terrible luck as of late, seeing players and coaches alike hit the Covid/Reserve list or unfortunately lose themselves to IR. This comes at a time when the Cowboys were attempting to separate themselves from the rest of the NFC to potentially land a much-needed bye week in the playoffs.

Bad luck has struck Dallas once again as head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for Covid and will not be available for the Cowboys' Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints.

Who will step up to coach the Cowboys in Mike McCarthy's place?

The Cowboys are stuck in a bad place, and losing their head coach to the Covid list will certainly cause even more issues for a team that has been on a losing skid. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games and are currently dealing with a Covid outbreak.

So far, the team has been without starting tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches and two of their three strength coaches. This situation could get much worse as the bargaining agreement for Covid outbreaks continues to be taken much more seriously.

Should the Cowboys lose enough staff and players, they will be subject to just forfeiting whatever game coincides with the week of the outbreak. This is to protect the rest of the staff as well as the other teams that may have played them that week.

Now that Mike McCarthy will be out for the next game, the Cowboys have already designated his responsibilities to assistant head coach Rob Davis. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will also help in coaching duties or at least in consulting Davis. Special teams coordinator John Fassel is also expected to help out.

The good news is that Dan Quinn was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, so he should have some great insight for Davis when it comes to running a team. John Fassel also stepped in as interim head coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Hopefully, there is some great communication happening around the Cowboys' new coaching staff as they have lost their last two games to the Chiefs and the Raiders. The Saints are a tough team and the Cowboys will need a big win to rebound in the NFC and secure their first-place status even further in the NFC East.

