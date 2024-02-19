Breece Hall has been one of the lone bright spots for the New York Jets' pitiful offense over the past two seasons. Despite the Jets being ranked towards the bottom in many offensive categories, the young running back has still found a way to emerge as a star.

In just 24 games with the Jets, Hall has already recorded 2,266 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Hall's great performance on the football field has made him familiar to fans, as seen by his latest incident at the airport. TMZ Sports published a video of a fan pressuring him for his autograph, which he declined.

The video circled social media, so Hall felt it was necessary to comment on what happened via his personal X account.

"If you know me you know I always show love!!! There’s a time and a place for everything but harassing me at baggage claim ain’t the time or place," Hall tweeted.

Breece Hall was thankful to have support with him when the fan turned a bit aggressive after being rejected. The fan shouted a bit, but the situation was quickly resolved.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons also shared his take on the incident from his personal X account.

"These aren’t fans!!! They are re-salers!!! They do not represent what real fans are!" Parsons tweeted.

The sports memorabilia market has been booming lately, so Parsons may be onto something where the "fan" was simply looking for an autograph so that he could sell it.

This has proven to be a profitable business venture, as acquiring autographs this way is usually free and can then be flipped for good money. The bigger the star is, the more its autograph is worth, and Hall's value is seemingly on the rise.

Breece Hall's rankings among NFL RBs last year

Breece Hall

Breece Hall finished just six yards short of 1,000 yards last season with 94 running yards, ranking 13th in the NFL. He also had a strong 4.5 yards per carry, ranking 14th among all running backs, and his 83-yard rush was the longest of any player.

Probably his most impressive asset last year was his massive receiving contributions out of the backfield. His 591 receiving yards were the most by any running back last season.