Breece Hall drops 1-word reaction over "tightest balls" take on Michael Penix Jr.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall delivered a perfect one-word response to a viral clip praising Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s throwing ability. The reaction came after NFL analyst Dov Kleiman posted practice footage on X.

"Falcons star QB Michael Penix Jr. has the tightest balls you will ever see. The definition of a PERFECT spiral," Kleiman posted alongside the practice footage.

Breece Hall retweeted with the video with the caption:

"Pause😭😭😭😭😭"

Hall is entering his third NFL season. Meanwhile, Penix Jr. stands as Atlanta's franchise quarterback after an impressive three-game stint to close the 2024 season.

Michael Penix Jr. is proving he's Atlanta's franchise cornerstone

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Beyond the viral moment, Michael Penix Jr. continues building momentum as Atlanta's long-term solution at quarterback. His late-season performance in 2024 provided glimpses of the talent that made the Falcons draft him in the first round. The organization remains "extremely excited" about its young quarterback's development as per their official site..

Falcons quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates pointed to certain things about Penix Jr.'s game that impressed him in his three-game tryout. The coach noted the quarterback's ability to read defenses and control coverage.

"There's a couple things about those three games where it's just his ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes," Yates said in a May 19, 2025 interview with atlantafalcons.com. "How he saw the entire picture was kind of set in stone for all of us. Like, 'Alright, we got a guy here.'"

Michael Penix Jr.'s statistical production during Weeks 16-18 of 2024 supported the coaching staff's confidence. His 737 passing yards ranked eighth among all quarterbacks during that span. More impressively, he led all qualified quarterbacks with 10.2 air yards per attempt, showcasing both his arm strength and willingness to attack downfield.

The young quarterback's explosive play rate also caught the attention of analysts. According to TruMedia, 15.5% of Penix Jr.'s 100 attempts resulted in gains of 16 or more yards. This big-play ability could be what Atlanta's offense needed after years of inconsistency at the position.

