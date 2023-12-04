"Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers made a baby": Jordan Love hyped up by fans as Packers QB stuns Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs on SNF

Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and now Jordan Love! As the Packers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-19 on Sunday Night Football, there was a consensus developing that Green Bay had done it again.

They have had three decades of Hall-of-Fame quarterback play. Brett Favre got them their third Super Bowl title before handing the reins to Aaron Rodgers who got them their fourth. When he left for the New York Jets in the offseason, there was widespread consternation if that would mean a return to the fallow years.

Instead, Jordan Love is looking like a worthy successor and played his part in today's victory. He out-duelled the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes to lead him team to the win. He had three touchdown passes, 267 yards, no interceptions and a passer rating of 118.6.

Fans were quick to lump him along with his two vaunted predecessors.

Packers fans celebrate Jordan Love following in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate their quarterback's performance. There was a lot of reference to the two champion players who started before him in that position. Here are some of the best responses.

Patrick Mahomes makes crucial mistake as the Chiefs lose

As the Packers celebrate Jordan Love as their new starter, the Chiefs must be worried about Patrick Mahomes. With the game at 24-19 and Kansas City trailing in the fourth quarter, he had a chance to take them to the endzone and take the lead for the first time in the game.

Instead, on a first-and-10, he floated a ball past his wide receiver and was intercepted. It was a turning point in the game.

The lack of connection between the Chiefs quarterback and wide receivers have lost them games this season. Anytime he is in a tight spot, Mahomes seems to have no other outlet other than Travis Kelce.

Jordan Love, meanwhile, now has eight touchdown passes in his last three games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. He has not thrown a single interception during this period and his passer rating has been above 108 in each of these games.

He is truly coming into his own and emerging from the shadow of Aaron Rodgers before him and Brett Favre earlier. The scary part for the rest of the league is that the Packers have the youngest team and will only get to grow together. If he keeps this up, the sky is the limit for him and the franchise.