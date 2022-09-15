Brett Favre gets destroyed by woman who accused him of sending her inappropriate images him over leaked messages of seeking millions in welfare funds

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is in hot water again for his text messages. A recent case involved Favre using welfare funds for residents in need to instead build a volleyball center. Mississippi Today reported on and provided screenshots of the text exchange between Favre and a government official working with former Governor Phil Bryant.

Jenn Sterger, former “Gameday Host” for the New York Jets, previously alleged that Favre sent her lewd text messages and voicemails, which included explicit photos of himself via text messages.

Favre later admitted that he sent voicemails but not photos to Sterger. The NFL stated that it did not find that Favre had violated the league’s personal conduct policy based on insufficient evidence. The league fined Favre, who was the Jets’ quarterback at the time of the allegations, $50,000 for “failure to cooperate” with the investigation.

With Favre making headlines for his text messages, Sterger took to Twitter to share her thoughts:

"Oh.. NOWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts."

Favre is in a lot of trouble at the moment and it's unclear as to what will happen next.

Brett Favre at the centerpiece of criminal scandal

The Hall of Fame quarterback is facing questions about the misappropriation of government funds intended for welfare recipients. Various reports allege that Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant coordinated a way to provide Favre with funding. The funding was for a new volleyball stadium at Favre’s alma mater, Southern Mississippi University.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila So let me understand this right, the former Republican Gov of Mississippi Phil Bryant, multimillionaire Brett Favre and others made a scheme to funnel nearly $5M in welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at a college that Favre’s daughter played at? That is a crime yes? So let me understand this right, the former Republican Gov of Mississippi Phil Bryant, multimillionaire Brett Favre and others made a scheme to funnel nearly $5M in welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at a college that Favre’s daughter played at? That is a crime yes?

The screenshots indicated that Favre was in talks to use government funds intended for the nation’s poorest residents to fund a new volleyball facility. The former governor denied any involvement with the project, which is part of a huge criminal investigation into government officials' misuse of welfare funds.

Favre’s attorney stated that the former Green Bay Packers quarterback did not know that the money he received for the volleyball facility was from the welfare fund. Bud Holmes, Favre’s attorney, spoke on behalf of the former NFL player:

“Brett Favre has been honorable throughout this whole thing.”

Favre denied that he had spoken to the governor about the volleyball project when asked by Mississippi Today in 2020.

Although the investigation is not complete, the released screenshots Favre’s text messages seem to contradict his claim that he did not know that the money came from a welfare fund.

Brett Favre played most of his career for the Green Bay Packers, winning the Super Bowl in 1997. He also played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

