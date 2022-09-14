"Brett told him how to swindle millions from Medicaid for speeches never made" - NFL fans can't help but make fun of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre as his former teammate trolls him over Favre

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre are two of the best quarterbacks in Green Bay Packers history. However, the latter became part of a question asked by Rodgers' former teammate, linebacker AJ Hawk. Hawk is a co-host on The Pat McAfee Show and took a shot at Rodgers regarding Favre. Hawk asked the reigning league MVP:

"Did Brett Favre tell you how to be a tough guy?"

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Hawk trolling Rodgers about the Hall of Famer. A couple of fans tweeted that the former Packers quarterback taught Rodgers how to swindle money from speeches never made:

Benjamin 💉💉💉😷 @Benjaminbcba @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk Brett told him how to swindle millions from Medicaid for speeches never made @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk Brett told him how to swindle millions from Medicaid for speeches never made

steelersfan98 @steelersfan1398 @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk AJ needed to take the heat off him for his Sport Clips hair cuts. @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk AJ needed to take the heat off him for his Sport Clips hair cuts.

Many fans loved the banter between the two former Green Bay teammates:

nick scroggins @nscrogg9 @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk This is the banter between two old teammate and friends is the best @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk This is the banter between two old teammate and friends is the best https://t.co/APWFHveoFM

Warning: NSFW language

🆔amien @DamienK1984 @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk This sounds like a continued conversation from when AR was pissed at Farve and AJ adds perspective. @PatMcAfeeShow @OfficialAJHawk This sounds like a continued conversation from when AR was pissed at Farve and AJ adds perspective.

Hawk played 11 seasons in the NFL, the first nine with Rodgers and the Packers. He was on the last Green Bay team to win a Super Bowl back in the 2010-11 season. The linebacker played a season each with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons to end his career. Overall, he had 20 sacks, nine interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Favre spent 16 seasons with Green Bay, winning three MVP awards and a Super Bowl. He's the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, with Rodgers second on that list. However, the quarterback trails Rodgers in passing touchdowns all-time for the Packers.

Through it all, the Hall of Fame quarterback has been in the news for his role in Mississippi welfare fraud.

Favre and his involvement in welfare fraud

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

A set of text messages came to light as the state’s continuing civil lawsuit over the welfare scandal showed that ex-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant pushed to make the NFL legend's volleyball idea happen.

The quarterback, Bryant, and others worked together to funnel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare money to construct a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played volleyball. The former Packers quarterback received much of the recognition for raising money to construct the stadium.

The messages also reveal a separate $1.1 million welfare deal the former NFL quarterback got to publicize the program. It was just another means of getting more financial backing for the volleyball project. In one of the texts, the quarterback said:

“I could record a few radio spots.…and whatever compensation could go to USM.”

As of now, the NFL veteran has not been criminally charged for his role.

