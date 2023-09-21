This past offseason Baker Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an unsuccessful stint with the Carolina Panthers last year, the former first-overall pick found some success with the Los Angeles Rams.

Based on that, the Buccaneers took a chance on him to succeed Tom Brady. The NFC South team has started the season 2-0, and Mayfield has played quite well. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is one of many who is surprised by how well the Buccaneers and their quarterback have played this season.

Favre talked about how he didn't expect much from the Buccaneers after the Tom Brady experience but Mayfield has certainly kept the team relevant.

Here's what he said on Fearless with Jason Whitlock:

"He's a winner. And he's overcome pretty good odds. I think he was a walk on Texas Tech. I think he became a starter or close, and ended up in Oklahoma. Had to fight his way through the ranks and did so. I think he's a gritty competitor.

"I think they got some good defensive player, Mike Evans, obviously is a stud. If he can, if he can stay healthy, and keep producing. That's that's a huge crutch for Baker to lean on.

"You know, maybe a good year for them. I'm like you. I wasn't expecting very much from Tampa this year. Maybe the Tom Brady blues. But so far, so good."

Brady won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had three pretty good seasons with them before retiring. However, last season didn't go as well for the team due to injuries to many key players.

Baker Mayfield, who was counted out by many ahead of this season has redeemed himself with his performances. Hopefully, he'll continue to play well and the Buccaneers compete for a playoff spot.

Baker Mayfield will face a tough test in Week 3

Baker Mayfield: Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In two games this season, Baker Mayfield has a passer rating of 104.4 while throwing for 490 yards and three touchdowns. He has made some big plays for his team in both games and hasn't committed any errors.

However, he will face a formidable opponent in Week 3. The Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, and that game will be a tough test for the reigning NFC South champions.

If Mayfield leads his team to a win over the Eagles, then it would be quite a story. As of now, the Eagles are a -5.5 point favorite for their Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Fearless with Jason Whitlock and H/T Sportskeeda.