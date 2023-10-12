Brett Favre advocates for $33,000,000 Jared Goff-esque NFL QB salary ceiling after watching teams overpay and fail

Brett Favre, who made over $100 million throughout his NFL career, has an idea for a pay grade for current quarterbacks.

On the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" podcast, Whitlock expressed his belief that only three NFL quarterbacks should be paid highly: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. He argued that the remaining quarterbacks should be paid smaller salaries before they prove themselves.

Whitlock said, "I think you should only pay two or three QBs the mega money if you have Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Joe Burrow. Pay those guys, but everyone else should be treated like Jared Goff. Try to get them for a reasonable amount and build a complete team around them."

Favre replied, "I agree with you. I don't know the ins and outs of the day-to-day stuff, but the teams seem to make it work paying the QB a lot of money in spite of the team's lack or mediocre success. But the 49ers did it by default. (Jimmy) Garoppolo got hurt, Trey Lance got hurt, and they gave Brock (Purdy) the chance.

"I believe there's a guy out there, a free agent, potentially trade worthy that nobody knows about like Taylor Heinicke. There are diamonds in the rough."

Brett Favre compared Jared Goff's salary of around $33,000,000 to a ceiling for NFL quarterbacks. He also noted that finding a quarterback like Brock Purdy and Taylor Heinicke, who make the league minimum, is rare and a value for teams.

Who are the NFL's highest-paid QBs?

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed his 10-year contract extension in 2020, he became the highest-paid NFL quarterback. In just three years, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has fallen down the list of highest-paid players at his position.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the highest paid in the league, making $55 million a year on his five-year $275 million contract extension. Mahomes has found his way back near the top of the list as he restructured his deal with the Chiefs, and he will now make $52.6 million a season.

Quarterback Yearly Salary Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals $55 million Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs $52.6 million Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers $52.5 million Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens $52 million Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles $51 million Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos $50 million Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals $46.1 million Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns $46 million Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills $43 million Daniel Jones, New York Giants $40 million

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the NFL's third-highest-paid quarterback with a yearly salary of $52.5 million. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson negotiated a five-year contract extension worth $260 million with a yearly salary of $52 million.

Rounding out the top five is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He signed a five-year deal worth $255 million that pays him $51 million a season. Goff's salary of $33 million a season ranks him No. 16.