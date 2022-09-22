Terrell Owens brutally roasts Brett Favre over Mississippi welfare fund scandal

Hall of Famer Brett Favre is involved in a welfare fund scandal in Mississippi and a legendary wide receiver is roasting him for it. That receiver is none other than Terrell Owens. The Mississippi state government has labeled the scandal as the biggest fraud case in the state's recent history. Owens took advantage of the incident to poke fun at Favre for his role and it came in the form of a meme.

Here's what Owens posted:

State auditors last year found that Favre had received $1.1 million in welfare funds that were misappropriated. The funds were for speaking at engagements that he no-showed. Favre repayed the $1.1 million back to the state, but was sued by Mississippi for allegedly not paying back the interest.

It was recently revealed in court documents that $5 million was given to Favre by state welfare administrators. This was for the construction of a new volleyball court at the University of Southern Mississippi, which is Favre’s alma mater. It's also where his daughter played volleyball at that particular time.

What’s next for Brett Favre?

According to state officials, a total of around $77 million in welfare funds have been misappropriated. It appears it’s been going on for several years. Criminal charges were thrown at the administrators involved with Brett Favre. Favre himself has not been charged. One of the administrations in particular, Nancy New, pled guilty to multiple criminal charges, including bribery and wire fraud.

Favre has been getting a lot of heat due to the scandal, including from Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who labeled Favre a “sleazeball.”

Brett Favre's biographer and longtime sportswriter, Jeff Pearlman, disowned his 2016 biography of Favre. He told fans not to buy or read “Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre."

So, what’s next for Favre? Where does he go from here? Well, he's certainly going to be keeping a low profile. Throughout the entire news cycle, Favre is getting widespread criticism right now. It doesn’t matter if it’s print, radio, podcast or television, the former quarterback is getting hammered.

What’s next? Well, the future is bleak. There have been too many scandals, and this one is huge. The fact that he was involved in a multi-million dollar scandal with corrupt state governors is just too much to overcome. He is likely more worried about criminal charges than anything else.

