Brett Favre names former teammate who should 'no question' be in Hall of Fame

Brett Favre dominated the gridiron for 20 seasons during his playing career. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. However, he considers that the organization has dropped the ball by not selecting one of his teammates: Sterling Sharpe.

The Atlanta Falcons picked Favre in the second round of the 1991 NFL draft. He lasted only a season with them and was traded to the Packers. Favre excelled there for 16 seasons. The first back-to-back 3X NFL MVP took a stand for his teammate from his early days and the Packers wide receiver.

Favre backed his teammate from the ’92 to ’94 season on X:

“My career would have not been as productive nor long, if not for Sterling Sharpe my first 2 years. Sterling was a man amongst boys, he also was one of the smartest players in my 20 years. I think 84 without question should be in Canton. Career cut short by neck injury! 84HOF”

The Packers picked Sharpe in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft. The wide receiver played his entire career out with the Packers. He is the older brother of Broncos legend and NFL personality Shannon Sharpe.

How much money does Brett Favre owe?

In recent years, Favre’s name has rarely been mentioned in football terms. The welfare scandal investigation in Mississippi has surrounded the 11-time Pro Bowler. It started in 2020 when millions of dollars designated for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund went missing.

During this investigation, it was found that Favre had received $1.1 million from the Mississippi authorities. The quarterback has repaid the amount. However, in February 2024, a suit was filed against him to repay the interest accrued on the initial sum, which amounts to $730,000. Favre allegedly owes this sum.

The former Packers quarterback has continued to deny any wrongdoing on his part throughout the entire ordeal.