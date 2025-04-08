Brett Favre quotes scripture to celebrate his married life with high-school sweetheart Deanna Tynes

On Tuesday, NFL legend Brett Favre posted on Instagram some pictures and a Bible verse to celebrate his many years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, Deanna Tynes Favre. Favre wrote:

Ad

“He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.” Proverbs 18:22 ♥️🙏

Alongside, posted photos with Deanna.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @brettfavre)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Their story began in the small town of Kiln, Mississippi. Brett and Deanna met when they were both just 14 years old. Soon, they became more than just friends. Eventually, Brett and Deanna built a strong relationship that has lasted over four decades.

Ad

Trending

However, all these years haven’t been easy.

Deanna fought breast cancer. Brett battled addiction and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2024.

When Brett was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, she was the one who introduced him.

“Deanna is the best teammate I've ever had,” he said as reported by ESPN. “She has been by my side throughout this journey, and I’m so excited that she gets to play such an important role for me. Having my wife introduce me was an easy choice, considering she was there long before my first touchdown pass, long after the last."

Ad

Ad

Together, they’ve raised two daughters, Brittany and Breleigh and are now proud grandparents.

Brett Favre and Deanna Favre (née Tynes) got hitched in 1996

After years of being apart and unsure about their future, Brett Favre and Deanna Favre reached a point where they faced an important decision that would shape their lives.

In 1991, Brett was drafted into the NFL, which took him far from Deanna and their baby daughter, Brittany, who stayed in Mississippi. As Brett’s football career took off, Deanna was left to care for Brittany and manage the struggles of a long-distance relationship.

Ad

Eventually, there came a time when they knew they couldn’t keep going back and forth. It was time to either move in together and give their relationship a real chance or go their separate ways.

In 1995, Deanna moved to Green Bay while playing with the Packers with Brittany so they could all live as a family.

A year later, on July 14, 1996, Brett Favre and Deanna got married in a small, simple wedding at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Their daughter, Brittany, was their flower girl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.