Brett Favre lands himself in hot water over alleged misappropriation of public welfare funding

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is in some supposedly deep trouble over the suspected misappropriation of funding in Mississippi.

A new report from Mississippi Today has more information that links the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback to possible political misconduct in Mississippi.

According to reporter Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, the former governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, used the power of his governor’s office, the leverage of his political weight, and the strength of his relationships to aid his friend and retired NFL quarterback to increase a failing pharmaceutical business venture.

Text messages then showed that Bryant was attempting to make money on the venture when he left office in 2020.

The three-time AP NFL MVP felt he could make millions as an initial investor in a drug company. He was just in need of more government and fiscal funds to propel the venture across the goal line.

Per text messages recently gathered by Mississippi Today, the 11-time Pro Bowl signal-caller texted then-governor Bryant in December 2018, writing:

“It’s 3rd and long and we need you to make it happen!!”

Staying in theme with the football parables, Bryant replied:

" I will open a hole."

Less than a week after the text messages, the quarterback would meet with Bryant’s welfare officials to make a deal for a $1.7 million backing in the biomedical company Prevacus, which guaranteed it had found a treatment for concussions.

Prosecutors now state that the monies were taken from a federal program to give to the state’s poverty-stricken residents. It was money that had no supervision.

As of now, officials have charged neither Bryant nor Favre for any crimes up to this point.

Brett Favre and more accused of Mississippi funding involvement

Favre at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

In May 2020, Favre was compensated with $1.1 million for speeches he never delivered on, per an inspection of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

As stated by Luke Ramseth of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was given $1.1 million in two payments by the Mississippi Community Education Center for appearances, publicity, autographs, and speaking commitments.

Examiners claimed that after looking over the dates and other details, they concluded he “did not speak nor was he present for those events.”

The quarterback didn’t face any criminal charges concerning the expropriation of state funds, but others will. He eventually paid back the back to the state.

Edited by Piyush Bisht