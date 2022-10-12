"Up next: Favre announces his candidacy for President", "Just go ahead and send this man to jail" - Brett Favre blaming media for running smear campaign about welfare fund scam has NFL fans fuming 

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been under fire in recent times. He is alleged to have been involved in a welfare fund scam. He and the then-governor of Mississippi are accused of conspiring to and taking money out of the welfare fund to pay for a new volleyball stadium in Southern Mississippi.

The media and many in and around the NFL have dragged Favre as a result. Welfare funds should go to the poorest members of the state, not to a new volleyball stadium. As the pressure mounts, the former quarterback denies any wrongdoing, much like his lawyer did when asked why he took the case. Favre even went so far as to say he's being unjustly smeared by the media in this case.

Field Yates @FieldYates Brett Favre denies any wrongdoing in the Mississippi welfare probe and claims he has been unjustly “smeared” in the media. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Brett Favre denies any wrongdoing in the Mississippi welfare probe and claims he has been unjustly “smeared” in the media. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Given what many NFL fans know about the case, they're not buying any excuses from the former Packers quarterback. In fact, they're largely very frustrated with the former player in general.

Preston the Great @PrestontheGrea1 @FieldYates @AdamSchefter Up next: Favre announces his candidacy for President of the United States after taking advantage of poor people. More at 7 @FieldYates @AdamSchefter Up next: Favre announces his candidacy for President of the United States after taking advantage of poor people. More at 7

Jay 🦪 @Dinopack111 @FieldYates @AdamSchefter So in other words “Fake News” as another notable white man who steals from people would say @FieldYates @AdamSchefter So in other words “Fake News” as another notable white man who steals from people would say

Not many people are willing to hear Brett Favre out and even fewer people believe anything he says on this matter right now.

What did Brett Favre say about the welfare funds?

Brett Favre - American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

The legendary quarterback has denied any and all wrongdoing, saying as much in a statement. According to FOX, he believes his treatment is unfair:

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media. I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight. No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me."

The text messages that leaked seem to imply that he knew where the money came from. However, Brett Favre maintains that he had no idea and that all he wanted was to help the school:

"I tried to help my alma mater USM [University of Southern Mississippi], a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university."

Overall, the entire welfare fraud scheme seems to have taken $77 million in funds from the people of Mississippi. Favre's role was in defrauding about $5 million for the stadium. He is being sued for his role in the scam, but nothing has come of it just yet. For now, he seems to truly believe he's done nothing wrong.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit FOX and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes