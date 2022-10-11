Brett Favre finally breaks silence about involvement in Welfare Fund scandal 

Brett Favre has been linked to a Mississippi Welfare scandal that is responsible for the misuse of millions of dollars that were intended to help residents of the state. The Hall of Fame quarterback has been silent about his involvement in the scandal. However, he recently released a statement to FOX News to defend himself.

He stated that he did nothing wrong and that his intention was to build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre also said that his main priority has always been to make the athletic facilities at the university better.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university."

The former NFL quarterback then went on to say that the media is being unfair to him and 'smearing' his name.

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media."

Brett Favre's attorney, Eric Herschmann, said that the retired quarterback had no idea that the money was being taken from families in need. The attorney stated that his client would never have accepted the funds if he had known the truth.

"He had no idea that the payment came from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and had he known, he never would have accepted that money."

What did Brett Favre do?

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is just one of many people being investigated as part of a Mississippi Welfare scandal. His first known involvement was when he accepted $1 million for speaking engagements that he never completed. He was then ordered by a judge to repay the amount plus interest. He has paid the owed $1 million but has yet to pay back the interest.

The former Super Bowl champion's involvement has become even greater as additional details were released in recent months. He was apparently a part of the $5 million scheme to fund a volleyball facility where his daughter is currently playing collegiately. He apparently worked with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to retrieve the funds from the state's Department of Human Services.

His main concern was that the media would find out where he obtained the money from.

Although the FBI has questioned Favre, he has not been charged with committing any crime.

