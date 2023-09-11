Brett Favre sends 19-word message to Jordan Love after Packers QB lit up Week 1 vs Bears 

It was the dawn of a new era for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love this past weekend.

With the Aaron Rodgers saga done and dusted earlier this year, the Packers chose to name Jordan Love the starter heading into the season, a move that paid off pretty quickly in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers picked up a more-than-comfortable 38-20 win over the Bears, notching another W in their rivalry head-to-head.

For his part, Jordan Love's stats were pretty impressive. He went 15-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns and a massive dub.

One Packers legend was quick to take notice of Love balling out in Week 1. Brett Favre penned a tweet this morning, saying:

"Jordan Love, here's to a great start and wishing you much success this season and to a long career!!!"

Jordan Love's contract in the spotlight

The Packers initially handed Love a four-year, $12.38 million contract in his rookie year in 2020. However, prior to the season, the franchise reevaluated the deal.

Love, in turn, signed a one-year extension that could see him rake in a maximum of $22.5 million this year as the starting quarterback in Green Bay.

Exploring Packers' schedule: Who do Jordan Love and co. face next?

Green Bay's schedule isn't the toughest over the next few weeks.

They lock horns with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 who, despite a win in Week 1 vs the Panthers, don't look very threatening on offense. The Packers will then face the Saints, Lions and Raiders leading up to Week 6, which is a bye week for the franchise.

Matchups against the Broncos, Vikings, Rams and Steelers await after the bye week, with their toughest game coming at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. They will face the Bears to draw the curtains on their regular season schedule at Lambeau Field.