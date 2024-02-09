Brett Favre refuses to discount Super Bowl conspiracy theory connecting Taylor Swift's impact to NFL's script

Super Bowl conspiracy theories are a dime a dozen in the National Football League. Fans don't even need to be influenced by refereeing decisions to concoct an unusual mix of theories by connecting whatever dots they see fit.

This time around, though, a significant addition to the script has made things interesting.

Ever since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, the headlines have loved (and sometimes not-so-much-loved) the power couple, reporting on their every moment. Soon after the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, though, the tables turned on the pair. The Chiefs' win put the Super Bowl color conspiracy to bed, but it brought out another storyline, this time with fans accusing Taylor Swift of "rigging" the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre was asked for his thoughts on this turn of events this week during an appearance on Newsmax.

Favre had this to say:

"They're [the Chiefs] in the Super Bowl. Whether or not she's the sole reason for that is up for debate but I will say from an NFL perspective, she's certainly been good for the league."

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Brett Favre says he faced criticism for calling Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift a 'distraction'

In an interview with TMZ early in January, Favre spoke about the attention being focused on Kelce and Swift but had a word of caution for the pair.

"If they don't win it, or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, 'That's why,'" Favre said, referring to Swift.

This week on Newsmax, Favre tried to walk back on those comments.

"I caught a lot of grief several weeks back because I was asked the question if she was a distraction. I said, only if they lose."

Well, as it turns out, the Chiefs did not, in fact, lose in the playoffs.

Not only did they make it all the way to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, but they were also given seemingly better facilities to train in than the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs have been training at the Raiders' facilities since they were tapped up as the home team for Super Bowl 2024. The Niners' practice facilities, on the other hand, belong to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas... not exactly an NFL-caliber venue.