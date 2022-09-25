Shannon Sharpe has his say on Brett Favre as FBI investigates Packers legend in $70 million Mississippi welfare fund scandal

Brett Favre has been the focal point of the $70 million welfare fund scandal in his home state of Mississippi. However, the FBI is beginning to unravel the scandal as they've already interviewed the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. Another Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the matter when asked about Favre's status.

Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. The co-host on Undisputed was asked whether Favre should be removed from the Hall of Fame by the NFL if found guilty of involvement in the welfare scandal. Sharpe gave a clear and direct answer:

"ABSOLUTELY NOT."

As per text messages released to the public, former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and Favre worked together to funnel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds to construct a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. The former quarterback had received the majority of the credit for raising funds to build the facility.

In July 2019, Bryant texted Nancy New, a nonprofit founder, about assisting the former Packers signal-caller with the stadium project:

“Just left Brett Favre. Can we help him with his project?. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.”

When Favre asked Bryant how the new agency director could affect their plans to raise money for the volleyball stadium, Bryant assured him, saying:

“I will handle that… long story but had to make a change. But I will call Nancy and see what it will take."

Sharpe and his thoughts on Brett Favre's involvement in the welfare scandal

Brett Favre

Although Sharpe feels the quarterback shouldn't be removed from the Hall of Fame, he didn't hold back his views on the actions of Favre. In an episode of Undisputed, he said:

"The problem that I have with this situation, you got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low. Skip, Mississippi is the poorest state in our country, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved."

For the 52-year-old quarterback, this welfare scandal has given a definite hit to his legacy. It seems that it won't go away as the quarterback is yet to be formally charged with a crime. We'll see what happens, if anything, to the legendary quarterback.

