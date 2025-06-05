Brian Burns and James Hudson throw hands as Giants OTAs turn chaotic 

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns and offensive tackle James Hudson were involved in a physical altercation during the team's OTA session on Thursday, according to reports from Giants beat writer Pat Leonard. Burns and Hudson tackled each other to the ground amid a chaotic session, which also included other fights within the camp.

Per reports, Burns and Hudson were initially involved in a heated exchange and almost came to blows. A few minutes later, Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux punched guard Jermaine Eluemunor’s helmet off during a play.

Hudson then rushed onto the field to shove Thibodeaux before Burns tackled him. The scuffle led to Hudson and Burns scrapping on the ground as well.

Hailmarypass @@Hailmarypass_ 🚨FIGHT🚨 Brian Burns and James Hudson III almost got into a fight before teammates broke it up A few minutes later, Kayvon Thibodeaux PUNCHES Jermaine Eluemunor’s helmet off mid play Hudson rushes the field to SHOVE Thibodeaux before Burns & Hudson tackle each other to ground (Per @PLeonardNYDN )

Per reports, the Giants' practice session ended earlier than scheduled on Thursday due to the fights.

The Giants' next OTA sessions are from June 9-10 and June 12-13. They will have the veterans' minicamp from June 17-19.

The Giants staff will be hoping that the players will return to the next OTAs without any issues. They will also want to avoid any more fights within the players for the rest of the offseason.

James Hudson signed a two-year contract with the New York Giants this offseason

Former Cleveland Browns OT James Hudson - Source: Imagn

James Hudson signed for the New York Giants this offseason. He inked a two-year, $12 million contract with the franchise, which includes an added $4 million in incentives.

The Cleveland Browns took Hudson with the No. 110 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $4.16 million rookie deal with the Browns.

Meanwhile, Burns played five years with the Carolina Panthers before signing for the Giants in 2024.

The Panthers took Burns with the No. 16 pick in 2016. He went on to earn two Pro Bowl honors with them.

In his first season with the Giants in 2024, Burns recorded 71 tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.

